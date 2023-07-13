Advertise With Us
Man attacked by 7-foot alligator in Collier County community

Alligator attack
Alligator attack(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A nearly 7-foot alligator attacked a man while he was out for a walk on Thursday morning at the Forest Glen and Golf Course community.

Deputies say the man was walking on Jungle Plum Drive shortly after 5 a.m. when an alligator came up and bit him in the leg.

The man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

The first deputy who arrived on scene gave first aid to the man. While a second deputy kept eyes on the alligator and was able to tell a trapper where it was located.

The 6-foot-9-inch female alligator was safely caught and removed from the community, the sheriff’s office confirms.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office says alligators are most active between dusk and dawn, so plan accordingly to reduce the chances of running into them.

Especially since it is alligator mating season, CCSO urges residents to be cautious around bodies of water and vegetation where an alligator could have a nest. It is not known, however, if this female gator had a nest near where the attack occurred.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers alligator safety tips on their website here.

