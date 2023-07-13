Have you seen this woman? CCSO looking for theft suspect

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Have you seen this woman?

The Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office is searching for the woman in this surveillance video. Deputies want to discuss the theft of a customer’s cell phone from a local Port Charlotte business, as well as some fraudulent bank transactions that followed.

The Sheriff’s office is asking that if anyone has any information regarding this individual pictured, please contact their non-emergency number (941) 639-2101 or send a message through their Facebook page here.

