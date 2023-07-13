Four men convicted after FBI and Arcadia Police Department investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four men arrested for conspiracy to commit numerous armed robberies, home invasions and shootings all while being dressed as police officers have been convicted.

According to reports, the FBI requested help from the Arcadia Police Department in reference to home invasion robberies committed in several other nearby counties.

During the investigation, several search warrants were conducted that uncovered vital pieces of evidence which then led to the conviction of the four men.

Reginald Roberts pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to 41 years.

Nathaniel Carr also pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to 26 years.

The other two men, Daniel Jackson and Chrishawn Butler, are awaiting sentencing.

The FBI announced the federal indictment of these individuals on May 13, 2022.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.