Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Four men convicted after FBI and Arcadia Police Department investigation

(FBI)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four men arrested for conspiracy to commit numerous armed robberies, home invasions and shootings all while being dressed as police officers have been convicted.

According to reports, the FBI requested help from the Arcadia Police Department in reference to home invasion robberies committed in several other nearby counties.

During the investigation, several search warrants were conducted that uncovered vital pieces of evidence which then led to the conviction of the four men.

Reginald Roberts pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to 41 years.

Nathaniel Carr also pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to 26 years.

The other two men, Daniel Jackson and Chrishawn Butler, are awaiting sentencing.

The FBI announced the federal indictment of these individuals on May 13, 2022.

FBI announces federal indictment of fake law enforcement suspects

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer photo
Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter
Manatee County Clerk's Office
Manatee County scammed out of $1.4 million while one suspect remains at large
Firework accident sends woman to ICU
Sarasota County officially bans smoking on county parks and beaches
Venice City Hall
New Venice shopping center approved in City Council vote

Latest News

Most of the storms will be inland through the weekend
Small chance for coastal rain
Inaugural Summer Festival of Rowing
Inaugural Summer Festival of Rowing underway
NOKOMIS HOLES
Concerns grow in Nokomis after Seffner sinkhole reopens
Multiple people injured on Allegiant flight to St. Pete-Clearwater airport after ‘severe’ turbulence