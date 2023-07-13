First Alert Traffic : Crash closes N. Orange Avenue near Sarasota Military Academy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash that knocked down a power pole early Thursday has closed a section of N. Orange Avenue, between Sixth Street and Eighth Street.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. at the intersection of N. Orange and Seventh Street. The crash has knocked out power in the area.

At about 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Sarasota Police announced on Twitter they expect Orange Ave from Boulevard of the Arts to Eighth Street will remain closed for several more hours. Florida Power & Light crews are on the scene replacing the power pole that was downed from a traffic crash.

“Many residents will not have power for several hours,” the tweet said.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 6th St to 8th St at Orange Ave, @CityofSarasota, is shut down due to a crash. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. at the intersection of 7th St and Orange Ave. Please avoid the area as officers work to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/dK3D1NLuol — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.