Fire kills animals at Alligator Wildlife & Discovery Center

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB/WTSP) - Multiple animals were killed in a fire broke out at the Alligator Wildlife & Discovery Center in Pinellas County Wednesday night.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 2 a.m. and affected another nearby business.

The Center confirmed on Facebook that most of its animals were killed. All the mammals were found dead and several of the reptiles were injured.

The center was home to more than 250 animals.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.