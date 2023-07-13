Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Fire kills animals at Alligator Wildlife & Discovery Center

Most of the animals were killed
Most of the animals were killed(WTSP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB/WTSP) - Multiple animals were killed in a fire broke out at the Alligator Wildlife & Discovery Center in Pinellas County Wednesday night.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 2 a.m. and affected another nearby business.

The Center confirmed on Facebook that most of its animals were killed. All the mammals were found dead and several of the reptiles were injured.

The center was home to more than 250 animals.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteer photo
Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter
Arsenio Mayes
Missing Manatee County man found
Manatee County Clerk's Office
Manatee County scammed out of $1.4 million while one suspect remains at large
Sarasota County officially bans smoking on county parks and beaches
Multiple people injured on Allegiant flight to St. Pete-Clearwater airport after ‘severe’ turbulence

Latest News

Rescue Hillsborough County
WATCH: Hillsborough deputies rescue child with autism from pond
Rescue Hillsborough County
Hillsborough Sheriff rescues child from pon
A crash that knocked down a power pole early Thursday has closed a section of N. Orange Avenue,...
First Alert Traffic : Crash closes N. Orange Avenue near Sarasota Military Academy
Increasing rain chances each day for the next few days
Moisture starts to return today