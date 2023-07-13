Englewood man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officers during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, an Englewood man was sentenced on felony charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol from January 6, 2021.

Daniel Lyons Scott, of Englewood Florida, was sentenced to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol .

Scott, among others, were members of the Proud Boys organization and identified under the nickname of “Milkshake.” This group attended numerous rallies protesting the 2020 election in Naples, FL. On January 6, 2021, the group traveled to Washington, D.C., wearing bulletproof vests under their clothes chanting about taking over the Capitol near the Washington monument.

That same afternoon at 12:55 p.m., Scott and the Proud Boys illegally entered the Capitol grounds after police lines were breached. They then moved near the front lines of law enforcement, and at about 1:48 p.m., Scott was standing at the front of the northwest stairs of the west terrace facing two United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers guarding the staircase. From there he pushed both officers backwards into the crowds where the officers were then additionally assaulted.

The Proud Boys were one of the first crowds of rioters to enter the Capitol building.

In the 30 months since January 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol with ongoing investigations remaining.

Anyone with any tips about this incident can call 800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov

