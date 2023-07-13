Celebration of Life service held for local teacher

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Jeffrey Wilson, a teacher and coach at Freedom Elementary School, leaves behind a legacy that will continue to live on for generations.

From the young kids he taught at Freedom Elementary, to the young adults he coached at Manatee High, Wilson had a huge impact on so many lives.

Wilson was hit by a car while crossing the street with his wife and one of his two daughters in St. Petersburg last month.

Friends and family shared some of their favorite memories of Wilson on Thursday, from riding in a go-cart with him when he was a child, to the convertible Camaro he drove in high school.

Wilson was an avid biker, spending countless hours with his uncle pedaling all along the Suncoast.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, who gave a powerful message at the service. “We promise you that we will try to not focus on all the things we missed out on doing with you, and instead cherish all the moments we had together. We promise you that we will take care of mom and grandma to the best of our abilities. And we promise to do anything and everything we can to make you proud,” they said.

Wilson also helped with the school news at Freedom Elementary School, and ended each broadcast with a piece of advice - ‘Stop, think, and make the best choice.’

