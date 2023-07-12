Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reports record growth in June

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last month, 309,127 passengers traveled through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. It’s an increase of 7 percent since June 2022.

The 12-month activity through June 2023 totals 4,144,917 passengers, a 9% increase compared to 3,795,854 passengers for the 12 months through June 2022.

The first half of calendar year 2023 has seen a 14% increase in passenger traffic over the same period in 2022.

”The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to trend in exponential growth. We are taking initiative to ensure our forward progress on the multitude of construction projects currently underway. As airlines publish holiday flight schedules we look forward to an increase in available service as compared to 2022,” stated Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

