Rain Stays Mostly Inland Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The intense heat continues for the next few days throughout the Suncoast. With little available moisture in the upper atmosphere, rain chances remain low until the weekend arrives. There is an opportunity for rain, but most will fall in the inland counties on Wednesday. There is a small chance of a morning isolated shower along the coast favoring Manatee County. However, most of the storms will be inland with a 30% chance of rain overall. Highs will be in the low 90s, but pesky high dewpoints will once again move the heat index values into the triple digits for most of the afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny for beachgoers with a westerly wind five to ten mph. Boaters can expect a light chop with seas around two feet. The ultra violet index will once again be in the extreme category at peak hours.

In the Atlantic ocean, a distubance about 500 miles eastnortheast of Bermuda now has a 40% chance of developing in two days, and a 50% chance in seven days. The area of low pressure is still disorganized but may become a subtropical or tropical depression in a few days. It will move east, then north, where it will run into much cooler water. The colder water temperature should limit its development. This disturbance will not threaten the continental United States.

