Multiple injured on Allegiant flight to St. Pete-Clearwater airport after ‘severe’ turbulence

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - At least four people were injured Wednesday afternoon after an Allegiant flight experienced severe turbulence before landing at St. Petersburg Clearwater International Airport.

Allegiant Air Flight 227 was traveling from Asheville, North Carolina with 179 passengers and six crew members.

Airport paramedics met the plane to asses two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries. They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Airport officials say the flight landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power.

Officials are currently investigating the incident in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board. No additional details can be confirmed at this time.

