Moisture will return to the Suncoast in the days ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be very similar to yesterday, with scattered afternoon clouds and warm temperatures.

In the later afternoon and early morning hours we will have a chance for some showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. But over the next few days our atmospheric moisture will be increasing and our rain chances will increase.

Today’s rain chance will be about 40% but, by the weekend, our chances will have increased to 60% or 70%.

A cold front to our north will continue to be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms. It will lift out later today and allow high pressure to lift north. Our temperatures will begin to rise and my the weekend be in the mid-to-upper 90s.

In the tropics, only one area has the potential for development. Should the system develop it will drift in the open water of the Atlantic and not be an issue for Florida.

