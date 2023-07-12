Advertise With Us
Missing Manatee County man found

Arsenio Mayes
Arsenio Mayes(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
UPDATE: Arsenio Mayes has been located and is safe.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 33-year-old Arsenio Mayes.

Mayes was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East just before noon on Wednesday. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue gym shorts.

He is 6-foot-5-inches and 175 pounds.

Mayes is considered a danger to himself based on recent behavior, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

