Missing Manatee County man found
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Arsenio Mayes has been located and is safe.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 33-year-old Arsenio Mayes.
Mayes was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East just before noon on Wednesday. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue gym shorts.
He is 6-foot-5-inches and 175 pounds.
Mayes is considered a danger to himself based on recent behavior, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
