Missing Manatee County man found

UPDATE: Arsenio Mayes has been located and is safe.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 33-year-old Arsenio Mayes.

Mayes was last seen walking in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East just before noon on Wednesday. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue gym shorts.

He is 6-foot-5-inches and 175 pounds.

Mayes is considered a danger to himself based on recent behavior, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

