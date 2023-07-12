Advertise With Us
Crews work to fill sinkhole that previously claimed one victim

The hole previously reopened in 2015.
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Demolition experts watch as the home of Jeff Bush, 37, is destroyed...
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Demolition experts watch as the home of Jeff Bush, 37, is destroyed Sunday, March 3, 2013, after a sinkhole opened up underneath it, swallowing Bush, 37, in Seffner, Fla.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SEFFNER, Fla. (WWSB/WTSP) - A sinkhole that claimed the life of a Florida man in 2013 has reopened a decade later in the same spot.

In 2013, Jeffrey Bush was in his room in a home on Faithway Drive in Seffner, Fla. when the sinkhole opened up beneath him. Our news partners at WTSP interviewed Bush’s brother who tried to save his brother. All Jeffrey’s furniture and belongings went into the hole.

Jeremy Bush told 10TampaBay, “Thought I heard my brother yell for me to come get him … so I started digging with my hands to try and get him. Cops pulled me out of the hole.”

Jeffrey Bush’s body was never recovered.

The sinkhole reopened in 2015 and last Friday in the exact same spot. Crews are working to fill the hole with gravel, but residents are nervous.

Hillsborough County officials note that the hole will likely form in the same spot. The area is fenced in.

