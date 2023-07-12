Concerns grow in Nokomis after Seffner sinkhole reopens

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The massive sinkhole in Seffner that swallowed a man back in 2013 reopened for the third time on Monday.

Jeffrey Bush was asleep in his bedroom when the sinkhole opened beneath his bed.

Residents on Kenwood Avenue in Nokomis have continued dealing with holes popping up after Pulte Group Homes started building homes on the old orange grove next to the street. Leigh Sterrett, who lives on Kenwood Avenue, said the neighborhood has now hired an attorney out of Sarasota to help fight back.

“They sing these lovely flowery songs about how they care about the community and we’re building communities, they are destroying one community to bring in their own community, purely for profit,” says Sterrett.

Victor Kokorin lives at the very end of Kenwood Avenue where a new hole has opened up below his front steps and is moving under the foundation of his home. Kokorin is currently out of town for work and said the following in a text message.

“This one is very recent. It’s three feet by three feet deep and getting bigger,” says Kokorin. “It’s unnerving.”

With the massive sinkhole in Seffner reopening, concerns grow about the same thing happening on Kenwood Avenue.

“It’s a crap shoot. You never know. You know, is this going to get worse? The letter that we got back from the builder to one of the owners here in the homes said to expect more depressions, but they are sinkholes,” says Sterrett.

Another resident, Barbara who lives across the street from Sterrett, explained she’s been without water since Christmas of last year. Barbara explained the situation has brought the neighborhood closer together but it’s still unfair.

“It’s nobody’s fault, so we’re not trying to pass the blame on anybody. It’s just circumstances that have happened and we’re the brunt of it,” says Barbara.

The first hole popped up back in January, just 72 hours after they started pumping groundwater, according to Sterrett.

Sarasota County released the results of what Pulte’s geologists found, saying the holes are not sinkholes but depressions and are most likely a result of changes in hydrodynamic pressure.

