Batman visits UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital

Batman surprises patients and staff at children's hospital
Batman surprises patients and staff at children's hospital
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Caped Crusader dropped by UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Wednesday morning to the surprise of the pediatric patients at the hospital.

The man under the Batman mask was Jack Asbury III, also known as “The Batman of Spring Hill”. Ashbury has been spreading superhero cheer to children’s hospitals since 2015.

He says he loves watching children’s eyes light up with joy and making an impact on lives.

Batman surprises patients and staff at children's hospital
Batman surprises patients and staff at children's hospital(UF Health)

