Wellen Park announces new 75,000-square-foot medical office building

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) – Wellen Park is bringing additional medical services and healthcare options to the region with The Medical Center at Wellen Park, a planned 75,000-square-foot medical office building just east of the River Road and U.S. 41 intersection.

The new three-story facility, developed and managed by Sarasota-based CASTO Healthcare Real Estate, will provide multidisciplinary medical suites for physicians, specialists and healthcare professionals with custom-designed spaces for in-office procedures and outpatient services.

“Access to quality healthcare close to home is essential for the good health and wellness of our residents,” said Rick Severance, president of Wellen Park. “By attracting local physicians and medical professionals who have visiting privileges at our nearby hospitals, the medical center adds another layer of comprehensive healthcare. It enhances the choices available to patients in office or at a nearby local hospital with minimal travel time.”

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023. With a 12- to 18-month build time, the medical center is anticipated to open in early to mid-2025.

“Wellen Park offers a great location for medical professionals and the community’s tremendous growth will appeal to doctors seeking to establish or expand a successful practice,” said Aaron Ruben, executive vice president of CASTO’s southeast operations and the leasing agent for the Wellen Park center. “As a Class A medical facility, the building will be state-of-the-art and dedicated solely for healthcare professionals. Each medical office will be tailored to meet the needs of the practice.”

The Medical Center at Wellen Park will offer office spaces ranging from 1,500 to 25,000 square feet and 409 dedicated parking spaces. Leasing information is available by contacting Ruben at 941-232-2937.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.