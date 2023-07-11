Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Tears, frustration and confusion surround a recent dismissal of volunteers from a Manatee County animal shelter.

Eleven people were fired from their volunteer positions at the Palmetto Adoption Center, which is part of Manatee County Animal Welfare Services.

Dena Sabou is at a loss for words after receiving a message from the county that it no longer requires her services.

ABC7 sat down with Sabou and a few other volunteers who recently got the ax.

Sabou says, “I am sad that I am sitting with these people that for years have graciously dedicated time to these animals.”

The message came down just after 5 p.m. July 3, right before the Fourth of July holiday.

Another volunteer, Cathy Bridwell said she felt blindsided by the whole thing.

She says, “How do you promote a positive environment for volunteers if you fire ones indiscriminately?”

Bridwell serviced the adoption center for five years.

“To be honest, this has been so emotionally disturbing,” says Bridwell.

Her colleague, Sabou said the dismissal email came down without thought, reason or explanation.

The volunteers that ABC7 spoke to said they reached out to their employer for explanation through a series of letters, only to receive no response.

It also appears that Manatee County went against its own policy when it comes to “dismissal” of volunteers.

The Volunteer Handbook reads: “No volunteer will be terminated until the volunteer has had opportunity to discuss the reasons for possible dismissal with supervisory staff. Volunteers may be dismissed without warning for just cause.”

ABC7 reached out to the county, who runs the shelter, for an on-camera interview.

The county denied our request, and instead offered us a statement that read: “Manatee County Animal Welfare is committed to enriching the lives of the animals in our care. Our animals’ physical and mental well-being remains our top priority. Through collaboration with regional partners and animal behavior experts, we are constantly evaluating our best practices across all areas of responsibility.”

Bridwell says, “It’s a lack of compassion for the animals that I do not understand.”

