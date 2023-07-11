Sarasota woman charged in connection with shooting incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Courtney Leigh Wadeck of Sarasota in connection with a shooting incident on July 9.

Just before midnight Sunday, deputies were called to a home near Beneva and Clark Roads for a reported shooting.

Deputies arrived and found an unresponsive female on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her chest. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by Sarasota County Fire Department medics at 12:27 a.m.

According to witnesses, the victim and defendant had a disagreement about living conditions and engaged in a physical altercation. Two witnesses tried to intervene with no success. Within moments, the witnesses heard a gunshot from the living room and immediately observed the victim falling to the floor.

Wadeck has been charged with one felony count of second-degree murder without premeditation. She is in custody without bond at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

