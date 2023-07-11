Sarasota Police Department to Host ‘Pack the Patrol Car’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting next week the Sarasota Police Department is collecting school supplies for students before Fall 2023 classes resume.

From July 19 to August 2nd they will host their annual ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ event where individuals can donate school supplies at the SPD Headquarters at 2099 Adams Lane or CORE SRQ located at 1075 South Euclid Avenue in Sarasota.

School supplies needed this year are: pencils, notebooks, rulers, ballpoint pens, color pencils, staplers, calculators, markers, crayons, folders, erasers and more.

Supplies can also be bought online through an Amazon link provided by the Sarasota Police Department at: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1JPVKXAKZ574W?tag=namespacebran246-20&ref_=abls_nvfly_yl&fbclid=IwAR035ei-_WR6hMD-Wt1OloSR5feULH-EsUkXR0h7KKicyxssatuL3CpNAeU

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.