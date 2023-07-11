Sarasota County officially bans smoking on county parks and beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a Sarasota County Commission meeting a new law was passed banning smoking at county parks and beaches.

Sarasota County says that anyone breaking this new law will face up to a $500 fine.

New signage and banners will be placed at select county parks to inform the public. The new ban goes into effect on October 1st.

