Rain chances stay low and heat gets turned up

By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saharan dust remains in place aloft and continues to suppress our normal July rain chances.

At the surface, the winds continue to blow out of the southwest, keeping our heat index high. High pressure builds in and air temperatures will continue to rise this week.

We should expect hot, humid days without much cooling afternoon showers developing for the next few days.

By the end of the week, moisture is forecast to return and temperatures become very warm. At that point, our rain chances will become more seasonable. It will be nice to see the storms build in the afternoon after high temperatures approach the upper 90s in many locations.

In the tropics, the only location for possible development is in an area of the open Atlantic. In this location, any tropical systems will have no impact on Florida.

Dust is brown in the graphic
Dust from Africa will move in and keep us dry and hot

