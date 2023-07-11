Advertise With Us
Peaceful protesters fill street at Venice City Hall

(WWSB)
By Michaela Redmond
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 20 peaceful protesters lined the street in front of Venice City Hall before the City Council Meeting on Tuesday. The last item on the agenda was the final reading for the rezoning of the land at Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road.

Developer Pat Neal owns the land and wants to build a commercial shopping center with Publix. A 5-2 vote during the meeting now puts the project in the hands of the Planning and Development Committee.

Organizers of the protest said it was an effort to change the city council members’ minds.

“Now we’re up to almost 3,000 supporters. So, the council is just not listening. We don’t need it, it’s just not comparable and we don’t want it,” says Debbie Gericke, an organizer of the protest.

Council Member Dick Longo put the motion on the table to approve the rezoning and immediately after addressed those in opposition.

“You were heard and all of you. The fact that then a decision was made without going back over all of the presentations, all of the applicant’s presentation, and all of the opposition I guess we just didn’t, I just didn’t see the need for that much less have the interest in taking that time... and I can see now I’m going to be criticized for saying I don’t want to take that time,” says Longo.

The protesters said the fight isn’t over and they will continue to make their voices heard.

