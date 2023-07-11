Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

New College student charged with battery for spitting on trustee

(WCTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A New College student is facing charges for yelling and spitting on a trustee during a protest on May 15.

According to a report filed by the Sarasota County Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, a 19-year-old female student ran towards New College trustee Christopher Rufo near College Drive and the Dort Promenade intersection.

The report details the student screaming at Rufo before she was then escorted by an officer. The student managed to get in front of officers to continue screaming profanities at Rufo and spitting on him. No arrests were made at the time since the altercation occurred around a large group of protestors.

Rufo has since decided to press charges against the New College student which will be handled with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting late Sunday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says.
Shooting reported near Clark and Beneva roads
Bradenton teen found dead inside mobile home.
18-year-old found dead in Bradenton home
A traffic crash involving three vehicles in Venice Saturday evening, July 8th.
Traffic crash with possible fatality in Venice
If you see this man or have any information, please call 911.
Missing person in Sarasota County
Dust is brown in the graphic
Dust from Africa will move in and keep us dry and hot

Latest News

Venice City Hall
Final vote on new Venice shopping development expected today
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial without setting a date in classified documents case
Beach goers take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean at Hollywood Beach, Monday, July 10, 2023, in...
Florida in hot water as ocean temperatures rise along with the humidity
Only fair weather clouds expected with isolated showers
Rain chances stay low and heat gets turned up