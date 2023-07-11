New College student charged with battery for spitting on trustee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A New College student is facing charges for yelling and spitting on a trustee during a protest on May 15.

According to a report filed by the Sarasota County Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, a 19-year-old female student ran towards New College trustee Christopher Rufo near College Drive and the Dort Promenade intersection.

The report details the student screaming at Rufo before she was then escorted by an officer. The student managed to get in front of officers to continue screaming profanities at Rufo and spitting on him. No arrests were made at the time since the altercation occurred around a large group of protestors.

Rufo has since decided to press charges against the New College student which will be handled with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

