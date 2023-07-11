Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County Clerk’s Office scammed out of $1.4 million while one suspect remains at large

Manatee County Clerk's Office
Manatee County Clerk's Office(WWSB ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested one man and are looking for another for their roles in a scam defrauding Manatee County of nearly $1.4 million dollars.

26-year-old Timothy Austin Ledford of Georgia has been charged with Scheme to Defraud and Money Laundering while his accomplice, Ezekial Deshaun Chester, remains at large.

According to a report from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the two men wrote fake emails and requests posing as a Neal Land & Communities representative to Manatee County Public Works. Ledford requested numerous wire transfer payments to a bank account in his name for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Detectives were able to follow a trail of transactions to build a case against the two men.

Ledford remains in the Manatee County Jail on a total bond of $350,000 while authorities are still searching for Chester. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting late Sunday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says.
Shooting reported near Clark and Beneva roads
Bradenton teen found dead inside mobile home.
18-year-old found dead in Bradenton home
A traffic crash involving three vehicles in Venice Saturday evening, July 8th.
Traffic crash with possible fatality in Venice
If you see this man or have any information, please call 911.
Missing person in Sarasota County
Dust is brown in the graphic
Dust from Africa will move in and keep us dry and hot

Latest News

Sarasota County officially bans smoking on county parks and beaches
Volunteer photo
Volunteers devastated after dismissal from Manatee County animal shelter
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Los Angeles premiere of &amp;quot;Ice on Fire&amp;quot; on...
Leonardo DiCaprio to fund scholarships, climate education at his former elementary school
Venice City Hall
New Venice shopping center approved in City Council vote