Manatee County Clerk’s Office scammed out of $1.4 million while one suspect remains at large

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested one man and are looking for another for their roles in a scam defrauding Manatee County of nearly $1.4 million dollars.

26-year-old Timothy Austin Ledford of Georgia has been charged with Scheme to Defraud and Money Laundering while his accomplice, Ezekial Deshaun Chester, remains at large.

According to a report from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the two men wrote fake emails and requests posing as a Neal Land & Communities representative to Manatee County Public Works. Ledford requested numerous wire transfer payments to a bank account in his name for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Detectives were able to follow a trail of transactions to build a case against the two men.

Ledford remains in the Manatee County Jail on a total bond of $350,000 while authorities are still searching for Chester. This is a developing story.

