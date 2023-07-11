Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Information from 11 million patients may have been taken in breach, HCA Healthcare says

The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects...
The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects patients at facilities in 20 states.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hospital and clinic company HCA Healthcare reported Monday that it believes a breach has compromised the information of about 11 million patients.

The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects patients at facilities in 20 states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

The affected facilities are listed on the incident information page.

A list of patient information, including “patient name, city, state, and zip code; patient email, telephone number, date of birth, gender; and patient service date, location and next appointment date” was posted on an online forum by an unknown person, the company said.

The information seems to have been taken “from an external storage location exclusively used to automate the formatting of email messages,” HCA Healthcare said.

The company noted that the leaked information doesn’t appear to contain clinical information, payment information or other sensitive information such as Social Security numbers.

Patients who receive suspicious or potentially fraudulent communications, such as invoices or payment reminders, should contact 844-608-1803 to confirm the legitimacy of the message.

Law enforcement has been notified of the breach, the company said, and it has contacted advisors to help in the investigation.

In response to the breach, HCA Healthcare said it has blocked access to the storage location that was suspected to have been compromised and is working to contact patients to provide support and additional information. It said it plans to offer credit monitoring and identity protection services as necessary.

It has also created a dedicated web page to keep its patients informed.

The breach isn’t expected to disrupt the company’s day-to-day operations, HCA Healthcare said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting late Sunday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says.
Shooting reported near Clark and Beneva roads
Bradenton teen found dead inside mobile home.
18-year-old found dead in Bradenton home
A traffic crash involving three vehicles in Venice Saturday evening, July 8th.
Traffic crash with possible fatality in Venice
If you see this man or have any information, please call 911.
Missing person in Sarasota County
Dust is brown in the graphic
Dust from Africa will move in and keep us dry and hot

Latest News

Venice City Hall
Final vote on new Venice shopping development expected today
Gregory Gross is wheeled from a news conference about his arrest by Yuba City Police, in...
California man paralyzed from run-in with police gets $20 million settlement
Montpelier resident Ben Cheney and a companion survey rising floodwaters at the intersection of...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
J.J. and T.J. Watt are the first brothers to appear on the Wheaties box together.
NFL’s Watt brothers make history on Wheaties box
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election