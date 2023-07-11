Hot & Humid Repeat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for a repeat of Monday as we continue the work week with oppressive heat. Temperatures will once again be in the 90′s Tuesday, with dewpoints in the upper 70s. That will raise the heat indicies back to triple digits. It won’t feel quite as hot on Tuesday, but it will be close. Rain chances remain on the lower side. Overnight lows will be in the mid 80s. There may be an isolated shower or two in the morning but most of the rain will be in the afternoon, and favoring the northern counties throughout Suncoast.

A disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean now has a 40% chance of developing in the next seven days and a ten percent chance over the next two days. It is located east of Bermuda, and is expected to eventually travel northwest into cooler water. It will not threaten the United States.

Boaters can expect a moderate chop with seas two to three feet and westerly winds ten to 15 knots. An isolated coastal storm is possible in the morning or late in the afternoon, but the majority of the day will see mostly sunny and humid conditions.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.