Firework accident sends woman to ICU

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 32-year-old Brittany Spangler is still in the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Spangler was struck in the back of the head by a firework on July 4th, when she was on a boat off the coast of Venice Beach.

Jade Niemczyk, one of Brittany’s best friends, was at the beach celebrating the holiday with her before it happened.

“After myself and her other best friend left for the day, she decided to hang back and just wanted to enjoy the day with her friends and such,” says Niemczyk.

Brittany’s sister, Ashley, said someone on the boat started lighting off fireworks and one of them struck Brittany in the back of the head. Ashley called it a careless mistake.

“The directions of the firework which are supposed to be put on the ground, we’re not followed and instead they were being held off the side of a boat very close to the proximity of Brittany. It could have 100 percent been avoided,” says Ashley Spangler.

Niemczyk said Brittany was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she remains in the ICU with a pulmonary embolism. Spangler said her sister is a fighter and the biggest priority is getting Brittany home to her two boys.

“We’ve kept it to the very minimum on what we tell them, just that mommy’s resting so she can get better but I know that they are very worried about her and I know they really miss her, and she has voiced that she really misses her kids as well. So, I know it’s been very hard,” says Spangler.

Spangler said they don’t have a timeline yet on when Brittany will be moved out of the ICU. She also said doctors estimate six weeks before she can return to work.

Niemczyk said she wants Brittany’s story to act as a lesson for everyone to be more responsible and follow directions.

According to City of Venice officials, Venice Police Marine Patrol and Venice Fire Rescue boat responded to a medical emergency in the Venice Inlet around 9:25 p.m. on July 4th. Additionally, officials said one female patient was transported to an area hospital by Air Med as a trauma alert. The investigation is still active.

