Final vote on new Venice shopping development expected today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Protestors gathered outside Venice City Hall today ahead of a city council meeting where a final vote to build a new shopping center is expected.

Developer Pat Neal of Neal Communities originally proposed bringing a shopping center that would include a Publix to the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road. The original proposal has caused controversy with some residents in the area.

A city council meeting back in June decided to change the city’s zoning to allow for commercial development in the designated area.

Many people against the development are concerned natural wetlands in the area would be disturbed citing environmental reasons. Today’s meeting is a final reading involving protestors hoping the council changes their minds.

This is a developing story.

