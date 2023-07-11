Become a Florida Friendly Angler with a free online course

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Become a Florida Friendly Angler today through a free online course perfect for anyone who enjoys saltwater fishing and wants to learn more about what they can do to help conserve Florida’s marine resources.

The course is designed for both new and seasoned anglers wanting to up their game, and includes videos, narrated slides and interactive quizzes that teach skills and practices to help ensure fishing opportunities for the future.

In just under two hours, you can become a certified Friendly Florida Angler regardless of previous experience.

The course is comprised of three modules that cover environmental ethics, best fishing practices and fisheries management, which are essential for any angler who wants to protect fisheries and the environment.

These modules can be accessed any time after registration and, upon completion of the course, you will receive an electronic certificate and a commemorative weatherproof Florida Friendly Angler decal.

Florida Friendly Angler was created through the partnership of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, UF/IFAS Extension and Florida Sea Grant.

To register, click here. For more information, click here.

