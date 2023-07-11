Algal blooms causing change in water taste/odor in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Customers of Manatee County Utilities may be noticing a temporary and non-harmful change in their water taste or odor recently.

This change in water conditions is stemming from algal blooms in Lake Manatee. These are regular seasonal occurrences however tests conducted over the past several weeks indicate the presence of blue-green algae at elevated concentrations, which has imparted an earthy and/or musty taste or odor in the water.

“We are monitoring the levels of algae and odorants and treating for them until water quality returns to normal,” said Katie Gilmore, Utilities Deputy Director. “It is our hope that by informing the public of this potential impact of the algal bloom, we can alleviate any concerns that may arise should a customer detect an earthy taste or smell to their water.”

Since the detection of the compounds, Manatee County has started a treatment process to minimize the effect the algal blooms are having on customers drinking water.

The county says there are no known health concerns and the water is completely safe to drink.

If you are concerned, you can use a carbon filter hooked up to the faucet to the water system of the refrigerator or a filtrated pitcher system to help minimize the off-taste and odor.

Click here for additional information about water-quality issues.

