Traffic crash with possible fatality in Venice

A traffic crash involving three vehicles in Venice Saturday evening, July 8th.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Venice, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with an investigation of a traffic crash involving three vehicles Saturday evening, July 8th.

“A wrong-way driver going northbound in the southbound lanes collided with a southbound vehicle before crashing head on with another vehicle traveling southbound,” said the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in a flash report.

The crash took place on Englewood Road, just south of Whispering Pines Circle.

The Sheriff’s office said that one possible fatality has been reported.

All southbound lanes have been re-opened to the public.

If you have any additional information on the crash, you can contact the FHP.

