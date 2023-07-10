Shooting reported near Clark and Beneva roads

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was injured in a shooting late Sunday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies are currently investigating the incident that took place just before midnight in the 3700 block of Ferguson Street.

In a brief statement, the sheriff’s office said one person was injured during the incident but released no information on their condition.

“All involved parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the public,” the statement said.

