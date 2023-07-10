Sarasota Babe Ruth League legacy still shining on the diamond

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Since 1955 the Sarasota Babe Ruth Baseball league has been a way of life for many generations of baseball players on the Suncoast.

Sarasota is the host site for the annual Florida South Babe Ruth state tournament. Organizers said many notable players have made it from the Sarasota Babe Ruth league all the way up to Major League Baseball rosters.

Players like Scooter Gennett, David Howard, Ian Desmond, Ryan Jackson and others respectively have played pro baseball at the highest level.

Many players, families and supporters take pride in following the local Sarasota Babe Ruth baseball legacy.

“I played through the Babe Ruth system when I was a kid. My two boys are in their mid-twenties, they did it. It’s extremely special. We’ve got pro baseball players out here coaching that have played in the majors that played in Babe Ruth. They love this system,” said Sarasota 13U All-Stars baseball Manager Jimmy Smith.

Up next, for the 2023 Sarasota Babe Ruth 15 and under, 14 and under, and 13 and under teams head to a trip to the southeast regional tournament in Clemmons, North Carolina.

All three Sarasota Babe Ruth All-Star teams are hoping to make it to the Babe Ruth World Series to win the title for the people here on the Suncoast.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.