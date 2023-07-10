A New Disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are tracking a new storm in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Over the next few days it is forecasted to develop into an area of low pressure. At this point it has a 30% chance of developing into a cyclone over the next seven days. According to the National Hurricane Center, it could aquire subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week. It is expected to drift southeasterward, then by next week drift northward, where it would come in contact with colder water and suppress any further development. This is currently not a threat to Florida, nor the United States. And at this point it’s projected path, if it develops, should not threaten the continental United States.

Meanwhile, it will be another scorching summer day on Monday with little rain. The models are predicting some afternoon showers coming in off the coast mostly in Manatee county, and northern Hardee county. There is an overall 30% chance of rain with possible shortlived thunderstorms. Overall, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the 90s, and the heat indicies hitting the triple digits most of the afternoon.

Beach and boating conditions will be similar to Sunday, but slightly choppier. Seas will average about two feet with southwest winds ten to 15 knots and a moderate chop. The ultra violet index will be in the extreme category, so skin protection is advised, as well as keeping hydrated during the intense heat. It will be mostly sunny with a chance of quick moving afternoon coastal showers.

