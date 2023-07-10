Advertise With Us
Missing person in Sarasota County

If you see this man or have any information, please call 911.

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for a 77-year-old Sarasota man with alzheimer’s and dementia.

The man was last seen in the area of 2224 Tuttle Terrace. SCSO said the missing person is a white male, approximately 5 foot 10 and weighs about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and he is considered not dangerous to the public.

If you see this man or have any information, please call 911.

