Florida gas prices jump 20 cents, AAA says

Florida gas prices hit a sudden spike last week, rising an average of 20 cents AAA is reporting.
Florida gas prices hit a sudden spike last week, rising an average of 20 cents AAA is reporting.(WENDELL FRANKS)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices hit a sudden spike last week, rising an average of 20 cents AAA is reporting.

The increase snapped a 22-day streak of declines, that sent the state average to $3.26 per gallon - the lowest daily average price since March.

“Last week’s jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day, when AAA forecast a record number of Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon.”

Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon. That’s what drivers paid four weeks ago.

On July 4, Florida gas prices averaged $3.26 per gallon. That was $1.28 per gallon less than last year’s holiday. Regardless, it was the second-most expensive Independence Day at the pump in a decade.

Despite he spike, Sunday’s state average remains well below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon. Since Labor Day, Florida gas prices have averaged $3.38 per gallon.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.60), Naples ($3.51), Homosassa Springs ($3.50)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.16), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), Panama City ($3.22)

