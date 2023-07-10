Dust from Africa will move in and keep us dry and hot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At this time of year, it is common for the sands of the African deserts to be blown about by strong winds and transported across the Atlantic in the upper atmosphere.

This dust warms the upper air and creates a very stable atmosphere where storms and tropical systems have little chance for development. Some of that dust will make its way to Florida this week.

The first slug of the dry air arrives today and lingers for several days; the second slug arrives midweek.

The dust will significantly lower the rain chances south of Tampa. It is also possible that the dust will bring about some brilliant sunset colors this week through a process called Rayleigh scattering, where all but the most brilliant colors are filtered out by the dust.

Over the weekend the rain chances may return to more seasonable values of 60% or so. But until then, low rain chances and the outside chance that some of the dust could impact our air quality, causing problems for those with respiratory issues. Today the air is fine, but we will closely monitor the air quality index this week.

