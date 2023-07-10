Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

18-year-old found dead in Bradenton home

Bradenton teen found dead inside mobile home.
Bradenton teen found dead inside mobile home.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a teenager on the 900 block of 50th Avenue Plaza East.

MCSO said the body of the 18-year-old white male was found in his home, around 9:30 a.m. by another resident of the Pic Town Estates mobile home park.

Police said in a release that the evidence found shows signs of “homicidal violence.”

Neighbors did not wish to be interviewed on camera. One family said they’ve known the boy for more than a decade, and that the neighborhood is problematic.

MCSO said it believes this to be an isolated incident. They were unable to comment beyond stating that this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Florida DMV publishes list of invalid out-of-state licenses
Here’s a list of ‘invalid classes’ of drivers license that Florida no longer accepts
MCSO is seeking information on several cases of credit card fraud.
Manatee County Sheriff urging oil change customers to check bank accounts
The SCFD stated that the State Fire Marshal’s office was notified about the blaze inside of the...
Kitchen fire at Sarasota County Jail
Changes to the Department of Energy's efficiency codes that were made at the beginning of the...
Extreme Suncoast heat causing problems for air conditioning units

Latest News

A traffic crash involving three vehicles in Venice Saturday evening, July 8th.
Traffic crash with possible fatality in Venice
ASALH's Black History conference coming to Jacksonville
AP course advocates: "Black History and American History are inseparable"
Swenson is described as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and motorcycle enthusiast.
Poker run honors life of motorcyclist killed on Manatee Avenue