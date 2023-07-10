18-year-old found dead in Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a teenager on the 900 block of 50th Avenue Plaza East.

MCSO said the body of the 18-year-old white male was found in his home, around 9:30 a.m. by another resident of the Pic Town Estates mobile home park.

Police said in a release that the evidence found shows signs of “homicidal violence.”

Neighbors did not wish to be interviewed on camera. One family said they’ve known the boy for more than a decade, and that the neighborhood is problematic.

MCSO said it believes this to be an isolated incident. They were unable to comment beyond stating that this is an ongoing investigation.

