Sarasota Babe Ruth hosting Florida State South baseball tournament

The Sarasota Babe Ruth Boys 13 and under team won the championship game 9 to 2 versus Lutz.
The Sarasota Babe Ruth Boys 13 and under team won the championship game 9 to 2 versus Lutz.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida State South Babe Ruth Baseball tournament is a home run for our local economy, fans and baseball players.

The Sarasota Babe Ruth boys 13 and under team won the championship game 9 to 2 versus Lutz.

Coaches and organizers were impressed with the quality baseball games and the economic impact to the Suncoast.

“It brings in a lot of rooms for hotels, food a lot of restaurants, all the normal stuff but this is a nice chance for the families to get away as a family. Get to Sarasota, go to the beaches. They only usually play one game a day so they have plenty of time to do some stuff around Sarasota,” said Todd Williams, President of Sarasota Babe Ruth.

Organizers say twenty-four 24 Babe Ruth All-Star teams with players ages 13-, 14-, and 15-year-old are in Sarasota this weekend. They are from Ocala to the Florida Keys playing in Sarasota for Florida south state titles.

The winners advance and move on to play in Clemmons, North Carolina for a chance to make it to the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series.

