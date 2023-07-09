Rain Chances Decrease

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast could benefit from rain as the area has receded back into the moderate drought category for Sarasota and Manatee County. The western side of DeSoto and Hardee county remain in the very dry category. Rain is expected to fall Sunday afternoon, but most of it will land in the inland counties. There is little chance for coastal showers, but one or two can not be ruled out.

Conditions will once again be very hot and humid with highs in the 90′s and heat indicies reaching up to 106 on Sunday. The ultra violet index will be in the extreme category for a few hours, so skin protection is advised. A westerly wind flow continues, so beachgoers should be cognizant about the potential for rip currents to develop. There is no advisory in effect, but they can not be ruled out. Boaters can expect plenty of sunshine, a moderate chop with westerly winds around 10 knots and seas about two feet.

All is quiet in the tropics. Saharan dust in the upper level of the atmosphere is creating a nice blanket over the tropics and making its way to the Suncoast. This helps suppress tropical development of storms.

