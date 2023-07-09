Rain chances are low and the Heat is way high!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slightly drier air along with dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa keeps our rain chances low for the week ahead. An isolated shower or storm is still possible in the heat of the day, but it would be very isolated. Surface humidity is still high with dew points in the mid-70s. High temps hold close to average for a few days, in the low 90s. That caps the Feels Like temps around 105°. By the end of the week we climb to the mid 90s for highs and Feels Like temps closer to 110°. By next weekend rain chances push up toward 50%. By then, we could be more than 13″ below average rainfall for the year.

Tropics are still quiet thanks to the dust from the Sahara over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is tracking a potential disturbance in the Atlantic, north of the dust layer. This potential disturbance only has a 20% chance of developing in the next 7 days, way out east in the Atlantic.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

