Poker run honors life of motorcyclist killed on Manatee Avenue

Swenson is described as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and motorcycle enthusiast.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, July 9th, dozens of family, friends and loved ones of Dick Swenson gathered at Peggy’s Corral in Palmetto for a poker run to honor Swenson. Swenson was killed in a motorcycle crash on Manatee Avenue back in June.

The Bradenton Police Department were called to the crash on Manatee Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Officials said an SUV turned left into the path of an oncoming motorcycle. Swenson was pronounced dead on scene and a passenger in the SUV was transported to the hospital.

“He never knew a stranger. If he met you, you were his friend. He’d give you the shirt off his back, he would let you ride his motorcycle, I mean I rode his and barely knew him. He gave me a race car the third day I met him,” said Britton McClintock, father of Dick’s grandson.

In the month of June there were multiple motorcycle fatalities, with three in just seven days.

“These crashes are occurring when drivers are violating the right of ways of our motorcyclists which is a vulnerable user of the roadway,” said Trooper Kenn Watson, Florida Highway Patrol.

The poker run is doing more than just honoring Swenson, they’re raising awareness for the man who has put on hundreds of poker runs for others.

“To people that ride motorcycles and people that drive cars. You know, this is a two-way thing. Motorcycles have to be cautious; cars have to be cautious,” said McClintock.

The run started at Peggy’s Corral in Palmetto at 11 a.m. and ended at Papa Joe’s Sports Bar. There was a total of five stops, all of which were Swenson’s favorite places.

To donate to the family, click here.

