Bradenton Police: No foul play suspected in death investigation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say that a middle aged man entered the water near Riverwalk skate park on Thursday.

The park was temporarily closed while officers investigated. Attempts were made to save the man’s life, but EMS pronounced him dead on scene.

There is no indication of foul play. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm cause of death.

