Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton Police: No foul play suspected in death investigation

No foul play suspected
No foul play suspected(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say that a middle aged man entered the water near Riverwalk skate park on Thursday.

The park was temporarily closed while officers investigated. Attempts were made to save the man’s life, but EMS pronounced him dead on scene.

There is no indication of foul play. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
The SCFD stated that the State Fire Marshal’s office was notified about the blaze inside of the...
Kitchen fire at Sarasota County Jail
Florida DMV publishes list of invalid out-of-state licenses
Here’s a list of ‘invalid classes’ of drivers license that Florida no longer accepts
MCSO is seeking information on several cases of credit card fraud.
Manatee County Sheriff urging oil change customers to check bank accounts
Ashely and Doug Benefield
Former ballerina accused of killing her husband claims self-defense

Latest News

Partly Cloudy
Rain chances are low and the Heat is way high!
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 8, 2023
In the Eye of the Storm: A Survival Guide 2023 (Updated)
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - July 8, 2023