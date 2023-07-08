Suncoast Humane Society says dogs aren’t born aggressive

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - On July 4th, a 6-year-old boy was bit by a dog and airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was later transported to Tampa General Hospital where he died, according to the North Port Police Department. NPPD said the boy suffered serious trauma to his upper torso area from the bite.

Suncoast Humane Society explained that dogs aren’t born aggressive. Instead, they become stressed from the environment.

“The dog can’t tell you or show you what’s wrong so, the dog’s going to use its mouth and that’s the apex of the situation where something bad is going to happen,” said Michael Groleau, a Suncoast Humane Society employee.

The fourth of July is a time known for loud sounds and gatherings, from fireworks to cookouts. SHS said that type of environment can play a huge role in increasing stress for dogs. One resident who lives in the neighborhood where the attack happened explained that the area was filled with those activities. He said he even needed to help his own dog relax.

“We had to give ours a Xanex. I mean he’s 100 pounds so he can take a human Xanex. It calms him a bit and put him in our bedroom with the fan and the TV on loud. Just to try and get him to calm down,” said the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous.

SHS said one major misconception is that tail wagging means a dog is happy. Groleau explained that’s not always the case and owners need to pay attention to context clues.

“If I’m sitting outside in a lovely gazebo you know with close friends, my dog knows it’s comfortable and knows the relationship that I have with those people. If your dog is wagging its tail but its hackles are raised, its ears are laid back, those context clues are going to tell me that tail wagging isn’t because of happiness,” said Groleau.

SHS also explained that in most cases a dog will bite and then release instead of latching on. Groleau said another major stressor can be kids shoving their hands in a dog’s face or mouth. He said these are actions that would stress out any dog.

