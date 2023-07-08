Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say

A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to authorities. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a person is dead after a tractor-trailer and a golf cart crashed.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Friday afternoon on Highway 19 near the Conway area.

Authorities said the driver of the golf cart was attempting to drive east on Adrian Highway to cross Highway 19 when a tractor-trailer struck the cart.

The driver of the golf cart died at the scene, the highway patrol said. The driver was identified by the Horry County coroner’s office as 47-year-old Jason Cook.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver of the tractor-trailer but said that person was uninjured.

Roads were closed at the scene of the crash for about three hours.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
MCSO is seeking information on several cases of credit card fraud.
Manatee County Sheriff urging oil change customers to check bank accounts
Two more malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County
More details released on tragic dog bite incident
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled in Florida, 12-year-old boy found safe

Latest News

Changes to the Department of Energy's efficiency codes that were made at the beginning of the...
Extreme Suncoast heat causing problems for air conditioning units
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama
The shop has also implemented a buddy system, which brings in local high school volunteers like...
Rise & Nye’s helps provide jobs for people with disabilities
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport