Fire at Sarasota County Jail

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was hurt in an early morning fire at the Sarasota County Jail on Saturday, July 8, according to the Sarasota County Fire Department.

Sarasota Battalion Chief Christopher Davis said flames broke out in the jail’s first floor kitchen just after 7 a.m. At this time it is unclear if the victim was an employee or an inmate.

He said the sprinkler system inside the building helped put out much of the fire before crews arrived. While no evacuations were made, Davis explained that jail staff kept a close eye on inmates while first responders checked out all portions of the building to make certain the fire was completely out.

The SCFD stated that the State Fire Marshal’s office was notified about the blaze inside of the jail.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

