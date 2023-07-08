A few Saturday storms, then drier air Sahara-Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a dry July so far, with only 0.02″ at SRQ. We’re below average rain by nearly 11.5″ for the year. Saturday has better chances for more widespread rains, but even today storms will be hit-and-miss pop up storms, so not everyone gets the rain. We are tracking some drier air moving over Florida with a large area of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa. This dust layer is dry air which will take our rain chances way down for a few days. The dust in the upper atmosphere will also make our sunrises and sunsets much more red and vibrant while it’s overhead. One added bonus, the dust also lowers the chance for tropical storms to develop.

Beaches have a higher chance of storms on Saturday, so keep an eye to the sky for potential lightning. Our westerly winds also bring a higher risk of rip currents.

