Extreme Suncoast heat causing problems for air conditioning units

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People along the Suncoast are dealing with extreme temperatures this summer, some both inside and outside.

Owner of Breeze AC Justin Helmuth said this is one of the busiest years he has seen in the ten years he has been in the air conditioning business.

“This week especially, starting Monday morning we’ve gotten a lot more calls than normal,” said Helmuth. “We are running a lot more service calls and working later. Systems are definitely failing a whole lot more.”

Changes to the Department of Energy’s efficiency codes that were made at the beginning of the year are one thing leading to backups for key air conditioning parts like motors and modulators.

This has left some Suncoast residents without air conditioning for days at a time.

Florida Department of Health’s Michael Drennon shared how to stay cool during these brutal summer stretches if you are having problems with your air conditioning.

“If you don’t have an air conditioning in your home there are public buildings that you can go to that do have air conditioning. So go to the library or a public building that you know will have air conditioning to cool off,” said Drennon.

The Department of Health said that it is important to start drinking water before you feel dehydrated in order to best protect yourself.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.