Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Winds bring early showers to the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our westerly wind pattern continues today with good chances for showers and thunderstorms near the coast followed by inland storms later in the day.

Storms are not expected to be severe, but some inland storms could be on the stronger side and produce good amounts of rainfall.

Along the coast, the showers and storms will come in the morning and early afternoon hours. The southwest winds will then carry the storms into inland locations. In the evening, the atmosphere will have stabilized from the previous rains and the skies will begin to clear.

Over the weekend the pattern will repeat itself. Rain chances will stay around 60% to 70%, with morning showers near the coast and afternoon inland storms.

The tropics stay quiet.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO is seeking information on several cases of credit card fraud.
Manatee County Sheriff urging oil change customers to check bank accounts
Two more malaria cases confirmed in Sarasota County
We're following a heartbreaking story out of Hillsborough County.
HCSO: Toddler struck, killed after wandering away from home
More details released on tragic dog bite incident
6-year-old dead after dog bite incident

Latest News

Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, left, congratulates Isaac Paredes, right, after Paredes hit a...
Schwarber, Turner lift Phillies to 3-1 win, send Rays to season-high 5th loss in row
Joel and Jazmine Rondon
Polk couple charged in death of toddler left in hot car
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on couple's homicide arrest
A chance for a few coastal showers or an isolated thunderstorms around sunrise
A few morning coastal storms possible on Friday