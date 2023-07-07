Winds bring early showers to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our westerly wind pattern continues today with good chances for showers and thunderstorms near the coast followed by inland storms later in the day.

Storms are not expected to be severe, but some inland storms could be on the stronger side and produce good amounts of rainfall.

Along the coast, the showers and storms will come in the morning and early afternoon hours. The southwest winds will then carry the storms into inland locations. In the evening, the atmosphere will have stabilized from the previous rains and the skies will begin to clear.

Over the weekend the pattern will repeat itself. Rain chances will stay around 60% to 70%, with morning showers near the coast and afternoon inland storms.

The tropics stay quiet.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.