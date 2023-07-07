When the Rain Goes Away, Heat Advisories Come to Stay

WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chance of rain is high for the Saturday morning near the coast but those will be scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms The chance of rain is low for Sunday and the upcoming weekdays as some slightly drier air slips in. Still, inland communities have the greatest chance of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms compared to the coastal cities. The timing of the rain will be mainly along the coast in the morning and then the majority of rain will be fall inland later in the day.

Heat advisories aren’t expected for the weekend as some rain and a few more clouds help cool things down. However, the “feels like temperatures” are expected to still be between 100° - 105°. It’s not until early next week, slightly drier air mixes into our atmosphere and rain chances are a little bit lower. At this point, the heat index is expected to rise, causing the heat advisories to make an appearance once again.

Regardless, it’s still hot outside! Dangerously hot! With highs in the low 90s and high humidity for the rest of the week, it can be easy to see signs of heat exhaustion and heat strokes. If you are going to be outside for long periods of time, drink more water than you think you need and stay cool, literally.

West wind will keep humidity elevated through next week with dangerous heat indices (WWSB)

The tropics remain quiet at this point with plenty of African dust around through much of the Atlantic basin which tends to inhibit development of tropical cyclones.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.